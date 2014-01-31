World Stamps
Ireland introduces code to be used in place of a stamp
By Denise McCarty
Ireland’s postal administration, An Post, recently unveiled what it calls a digital stamp, although it is a 12-character code the user writes on an envelope in place of a postage stamp.
Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden have offered similar services, all with customer convenience in mind.
An Post introduced the app (application) for its digital stamp in a short promotional video posted Oct. 12 on its Facebook page.
In addition to touting the convenience of being able to buy a digital stamp anywhere at anytime, the video highlighted next-day delivery and notification of delivery as benefits.
However, the code can only be used on mail sent within Ireland. It also is more expensive than using a postage stamp: €2 compared to €1.25 for cards and letters weighing under 100 grams.
An Post describes the code as having 12 “different numbers or letters on it to make it unique.” An example is shown nearby from a screenshot of the Facebook post.
According to An Post, the code must be written in pen in the upper right corner of the envelope, and the envelope also must include a return address. The code cannot be used in combination with postage stamps.
For more information, visit An Post’s webpage.
