Isle of Man ends June with the introduction of a bird stamp set

New stamps issued June 29 by the Isle of Man feature designs by wildlife artist Jeremy Paul. This is the 11th Manx stamp issue to picture Paul’s artwork.

The set includes six stamps celebrating the work of the Manx BirdLife census. The designs show the oystercatcher, eider, little tern, fulmar, black guillemot and razorbill.

Paul said: “The Island is a great place to observe coastal and seabirds so I was delighted to be asked to produce this series. The main problem was to decide which birds to choose. I think the selection reflects some of the variety we see around the Island and it was a pleasure to work on the paintings. It is always a thrill to see the first set of stamps — I always think of them as tiny limited edition prints which travel the world!”

Joh. Enschede printed the stamps by offset in sheets of 15.

For more details, visit the website of the Isle of Man Post Office.