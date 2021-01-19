US Stamps

Issue date and city announced for Year of the Tiger stamp

Dec 7, 2021, 3 PM
The Year of the Tiger stamp will be issued on Jan. 20 in New York City.

By David Hartwig

The United States Postal Service will issue the Year of the Tiger stamp on Jan. 20 in New York City.

The issue date comes well in advance of the Lunar New Year on Feb. 1, which marks the beginning of the Year of the Tiger.

This is the third stamp in the current Lunar New Year series. Camille Chew created the decorated mask showing the head of a tiger that is featured on the stamp. The first two stamps in the series also show masks crafted by Chew.

The Postal Service plans to issue 12 stamps in the series, one for each of the 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac.

Information regarding the Year of the Tiger ceremony details will be announced at a later date.

Prior to this issue, there will be a ceremony in Romeo, Mich. on Jan. 14 for the Love stamps. The next ceremony after the Year of the Tiger stamp will be for the Edmonia Lewis stamp on Jan. 26 in Washington, D.C.

