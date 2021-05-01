US Stamps
Issue dates assigned to six United States stamps
By Michael Baadke
Issue dates for six United States forever stamps and sets have been revealed by the U.S. Postal Service.
On June 30, the Soda Fountain Favorites set of five will be issued in Nashville, Tenn., at Elliston Place Soda Shop.
The Jaime Escalante commemorative is scheduled for July 13 in Washington, D.C., with an 11 a.m. ceremony at the Washington Hilton as part of the League of United Latin American Citizens convention and exposition.
Four holiday stamps will be issued during the American Stamp Dealers Association’s Fall Postage Stamp Show in New York City: the Nativity and Hanukkah stamps on Oct. 6, and the Madonna and Child stamp and the Kwanzaa stamp on Oct. 7.
