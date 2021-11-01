Issue dates for Blueberries, U.S. Flags and Love stamps

Dec 2, 2021, 10 AM

The United States 4¢ Blueberries stamp and U.S. Flags forever stamps will be issued Jan. 9 and the Love stamps on Jan. 14.

By Jay Bigalke

The United States Postal Service announced in its Dec. 2 Postal Bulletin three issue dates for upcoming stamp issues: the 4¢ Blueberries definitive stamp and the forever U.S. Flags and Love stamps.

Information on ceremonies was not immediately available for any of these upcoming issues.

The Blueberries stamp will be issued Jan. 9 in Blue Hill, Maine. The stamp pictures an illustration by John Burgoyne of four berries and leaves. It will be issued in panes of 20 and coil rolls of 3,000 and 10,000.

Also on Jan. 9, the U.S. Flags stamp will debut in multiple formats in Findlay, Ohio. The stamp features a painting of three flags by Laura Stutzman. The USPS plans to issue the stamp in panes of 20, double-sided panes (booklets) of 20 and rolls of 100, 3,000 and 10,000 coil stamps.

The two Love stamps will be issued Jan. 14, in Romeo, Mich. The stamps feature artwork by Bailey Sullivan.

Detailed articles about all three of these stamp issues will appear in a future issue of Linn’s.

