US Stamps

Issue dates for Marvin Gaye, post office murals

Jan 30, 2019, 2 PM

By Linn’s staff

The United States nondenominated (55¢) Marvin Gaye forever stamp in the Music Icons commemorative series will be issued April 2 in Los Angeles, Calif.

The issue date marks the 80th birthday of the legendary singer and songwriter, who died in 1984.

On April 10, a set of five forever stamps showing post office murals will be issued with a first-day ceremony in Piggott, Ark., in the northeast corner of the state.

One of the murals featured in the stamp set is from the Piggott post office.

The U.S. Postal Service revealed the stamp subjects Nov. 20, 2018. The ceremony dates were announced Jan. 30.

