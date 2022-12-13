Issue dates, locations announced for upcoming 2023 U.S. stamps

Jan 10, 2023, 11 AM

Issue dates and locations for a number of 2023 United States stamps were announced Jan. 10 by the U.S. Postal Service. The Women’s Soccer stamp is to be issued Feb. 16 in Orlando, Fla.

By Linn’s Staff

On Jan. 10, the United States Postal Service announced issue dates and locations for stamps in its 2023 program scheduled to be issued February through May.

Unless stated otherwise, all of these issues are forever stamps.

Orlando, Fla., will host the Feb. 16 first-day ceremony for the Women’s Soccer stamp.

The $10 Floral Geometry stamp will be issued Feb. 24 in San Diego without an official first-day ceremony, according to the USPS.

Also to be issued without an official ceremony is the Patriotic Block coil stamp, which will be released March 1 in Liberty, N.Y. This stamp is intended for use on mass mailings by nonprofit organizations.

A single commemorative stamp for author Toni Morrison (1931-2019) will be issued March 7 in Princeton, N.J.

Five stamps depicting noteworthy railroad stations are set to be issued March 9 in Cincinnati, the home of Union Station, which is shown on one of the stamps.

Phoenix is the official first-day location for the March 24 issuance of the four stamps that feature vibrant artwork on the underside of skateboards by four U.S. artists.

Ten stamps featuring photographs of tulips in bloom will be issued April 5 in Woodburn, Ore. The Tulip Blossoms stamps will be issued in a booklet of 20, the USPS said.

Five stamps picturing works by Roy Lichtenstein are to be released in New York City on April 24. The stamps will be in a pane of 20 that features a photo of Lichtenstein by Bob Adelman in the selvage.

The stamp celebrating prolific children’s book author and illustrator Tomie dePaola (1934-2020) will be issued May 5 in Manchester, N.H. The stamp illustrates dePaola’s original artwork from the cover of his 1975 book Strega Nona.

The stamp honoring Chief Standing Bear (circa 1829-1908) is scheduled to be issued May 12 in Lincoln, Neb. A black-and-white photograph taken in 1877 is the source for the chief’s portrait on the stamp.

Wall, S.D., will serve as first-day city for the May 19 release of the 20 stamps showing photographs of 20 endangered species.

More information can be found in Linn’s 2023 U.S. Stamp Program.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter