Issue dates revealed for 2020 U.S. winter and holiday stamps

The Holiday Delights set of four stamps will be issued in Frankenmuth, Mich., and nationwide, on Sept. 24.

Issue dates and locations for the upcoming United States winter and holiday forever stamps are now known.

First-day events for the remaining U.S. issues in 2020 are expected to take place online only.

The Holiday Delights set of four stamps is planned for a Sept. 24 release in Frankenmuth, Mich., a city of 5,000 north of Flint that is known for its year-round Christmas retail shopping and Bavarian architecture.

The Hanukkah stamp will be issued Oct. 6 in New Rochelle, N.Y., and the Kwanzaa stamp has been slated for release in Nashville, Tenn., on Oct. 13.

The Winter Scenes set of 10 stamps showing winter-themed photographs has been scheduled for release Oct. 16 in Winter Park, Fla.

The traditional Christmas stamp, which features the painting Our Lady of Guapulo, will be issued Oct. 20 in New York City. The 18th-century Peruvian painting celebrating the Madonna and Child is from the collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Details of all of these stamps were first reported in the Aug. 17 Linn’s on page 10.

An issue date for the Drug Free USA forever stamp has not been revealed, although it is anticipated that the stamp will be issued in October.

