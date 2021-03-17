Issue dates revealed for several U.S. stamps, postal card

Mar 17, 2021, 5 PM

The Sun Science set of 10 stamps will be issued June 18. The United States Postal Service recently revealed issue dates for several previously announced stamps.

By Linn’s Staff

The United States Postal Service has announced issue dates and locations for several of its previously revealed 2021 issues.

The nondenominated Mallard postal card will be issued without a ceremony on June 1.

The forever stamp named Go For Broke: Japanese American Soldiers of WWII will be issued with a virtual (online) ceremony on June 3. The designated city of issue is Los Angeles, Calif.

The Emilio Sanchez commemorative set of four forever stamps is scheduled for June 10 in Miami, Fla.

Ten Sun Science stamps will be issued June 18 in Greenbelt, Md.; the Yogi Berra commemorative is slated for June 24 in Little Falls, N.J.; and the Mystery Message stamp is planned for July 14 in Washington, D.C.

These changes will be noted in Linn’s 2021 U.S. Stamp Program.

