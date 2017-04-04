World Stamps
An Italian colony’s fascinating issues, plus a confederate cover garners $31,860: Week’s Most Read
By Colin Sallee
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. What has changed in the first 2018 Scott Standard catalog?: The recently published set of Vols. 1A and 1B offers more than 13,600 value changes and numerous editorial enhancements. Have you had a chance to take a look?
4. The tiny African nation with a big stamp footprint: In the 1980s, this small land-locked African country issued several series of Bird stamps with great appeal to topical collectors. Do you know which country?
3. Slew of eye-catching U.S. stamp rarities sold during March 1-2 Siegel sale: The sale offered a plethora of eye candy — beautiful designs, rich colors, and large margins — as well as some interesting lesser-seen items.
2. Rare Confederate cover brings $31,860 at Siegel auction: A rare patriotic cover from Tennessee was the standout Confederate States item to cross the auction block at Siegel's March 3 sale.
1. You might not have heard of Eritrea, but you might like its stamps: On Jan. 1, 1890, Eritrea became Italy’s first formal colony, and in 1892 it began using stamps of Italy overprinted “Colonia Eritrea.”
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction