An Italian colony’s fascinating issues, plus a confederate cover garners $31,860: Week’s Most Read

Apr 7, 2017, 6 AM

Eritrea was Italy's first formal colony, and produced some fascinating stamps. They are the focus of the week's most read post.

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. What has changed in the first 2018 Scott Standard catalog?: The recently published set of Vols. 1A and 1B offers more than 13,600 value changes and numerous editorial enhancements. Have you had a chance to take a look?

4. The tiny African nation with a big stamp footprint: In the 1980s, this small land-locked African country issued several series of Bird stamps with great appeal to topical collectors. Do you know which country?

3. Slew of eye-catching U.S. stamp rarities sold during March 1-2 Siegel sale: The sale offered a plethora of eye candy — beautiful designs, rich colors, and large margins — as well as some interesting lesser-seen items.

2. Rare Confederate cover brings $31,860 at Siegel auction: A rare patriotic cover from Tennessee was the standout Confederate States item to cross the auction block at Siegel's March 3 sale.

1. You might not have heard of Eritrea, but you might like its stamps: On Jan. 1, 1890, Eritrea became Italy’s first formal colony, and in 1892 it began using stamps of Italy overprinted “Colonia Eritrea.”

