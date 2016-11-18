Jack-o’-Lantern die-cut shift numbers revealed, future of philately discussed: Week’s Most Read

Apr 28, 2021, 10 PM

The percentage of U.S. Jack-o’-Lantern stamps issued Sept. 29 affected by die-cut shifts was the focus of the week's most read post on Linns.com.

5. How did a stampless Christmas card make it through the mail?: Several readers wrote in with theories about how and why the card slipped through the cracks en route to its final destination.

4. Three airmail covers that tell the story of Pearl Harbor: The surprise attack on Pearl Harbor severed trans-Pacific airmail communication that had transported urgent letters and parcels to and from the Far East since 1935.

3. Two philatelic treasures of Mauritius will be sold by David Feldman: The Nov. 28-Dec. 3 Autumn Auction Series sale includes two extraordinary items that are prominent elements of Mauritius philatelic lore.

2. Monday Morning Brief | Summit on the Future of Philately: Managing editor Chad Snee reports on the Summit on the Future of Philately that took place Oct. 28 in Bellefonte, Pa.

1. How many Jack-o’-Lantern stamps were affected by die-cut shifts?: We've learned more about the out-of-register die cuts affecting the 2016 Jack-o’-Lantern forever stamps.

