Jaipur's attractive 1931 set of 12 bicolor typographed stamps

Apr 9, 2019, 1 PM

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

INDIA – JAIPUR – As a feudatory state in the Jaipur Residency of the Rajputana Agency of British India, Jaipur issued stamps from 1904-47. Today Jaipur lies in Rajasthan in northwestern India.

On March 14, 1931, Jaipur issued an attractive set of 12 bicolor typographed stamps (Scott 24-35) commemorating the durbar (investiture) of Maharajah Man Sing II. The stamp designs include the chariot of Surya, the sun god, an elephant with standard, a sowar in armor, a blue peafowl, a royal bullock carriage, a royal elephant carriage, Chandra Palace and Amber Palace.



The 2019 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 values the set in unused hinged condition at $378.75. A used set is valued at $2,145.

We tipped this set in the Aug. 27, 2018, issue of Linn’s, but the market demands that we tip it again.



This set is very popular and in high demand. Full sets and singles are selling for 150 percent of Scott Classic Specialized catalog value in unused lightly hinged condition and fine-very fine grade or better. Perfect centering is not required so long as the stamps are not damaged.



If you can find a set in mint never-hinged condition expect to pay double Scott catalog value or more for it. Stamps in used condition are more difficult to find and bring Scott catalog value or more, but there is much less demand for them.



The popularity of this set does not apply generally to all issues of Jaipur. Most locally printed stamps up through 1928 and Official stamps to Scott 11 are much less consistent relative to Scott catalog value, and stamps issued from 1932 on do not bring a premium.



Market values for all Indian states stamps are a mystery to anyone who is not knowledgeable and active in the market.

