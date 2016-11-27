Old post office celebrated on new postmark

May 3, 2021, 12 AM

Jamestown, N.Y., celebrates its 200-year-old post office with this postmark from Dec. 30, 2016.

By Michael Baadke

There are only a few postmarks to report this week, typical of the slowdown we normally see around the end of the year.

A postmark for the 200th anniversary of the Jamestown, N.Y., post office was made available Dec. 30, 2016, in conjunction with a celebration at the Fenton History Center.

The postmark features an image of the 1904 post office building in Jamestown.

To obtain this postmark, which has been granted a 90-day extension, address your request to:

JAMESTOWN POST OFFICE 200th ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, 300 E. Third St., Jamestown, NY 14701-9998, Dec. 30, 2016.

The following postmark has also received a 90-day extension:

SMITHSONIAN NATIONAL POSTAL MUSEUM Station, Special Cancellations, 2 Massachusetts Ave., Washington, DC 20002-9998, Jan. 6. (“Trailblazing, 100 years of our national parks,” six insignia representing shield, tree, monument, camper truck, camera, envelope.)

The following postmarks have been granted 30-day extensions:

REINDEER Station, Postmaster, 14018 Mermill Road, Rudolph, OH 43462-9998, Dec. 1-Dec. 24, 2016. (Cartoon reindeer.)

CHRISTMAS WORLD Station, Postmaster, 14231 State Highway 150 W., Coldspring, TX 77331-9998, Dec. 10. (Santa’s sleigh, reindeer, planet Earth.)

HOME GROWN CHRISTMAS POINSETTIA Station, Postmaster, 11251 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego, CA 92199-9998, Dec. 10. (Poinsettia plant.)

Share information by writing to Postmark Pursuit, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

Instructions for requesting postmarks

