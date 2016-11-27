Postal Updates

Old post office celebrated on new postmark

May 3, 2021, 12 AM
Jamestown, N.Y., celebrates its 200-year-old post office with this postmark from Dec. 30, 2016.

By Michael Baadke

There are only a few postmarks to report this week, typical of the slowdown we normally see around the end of the year.

A postmark for the 200th anniversary of the Jamestown, N.Y., post office was made available Dec. 30, 2016, in conjunction with a celebration at the Fenton History Center.

The postmark features an image of the 1904 post office building in Jamestown.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News: 

    Like us on Facebook
    Follow us on Twitter
    Find us on Instagram

To obtain this postmark, which has been granted a 90-day extension, address your request to:

JAMESTOWN POST OFFICE 200th ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, 300 E. Third St., Jamestown, NY 14701-9998, Dec. 30, 2016.

The following postmark has also received a 90-day extension:

SMITHSONIAN NATIONAL POSTAL MUSEUM Station, Special Cancellations, 2 Massachusetts Ave., Washington, DC 20002-9998, Jan. 6. (“Trailblazing, 100 years of our national parks,” six insignia representing shield, tree, monument, camper truck, camera, envelope.)

The following postmarks have been granted 30-day extensions:

REINDEER Station, Postmaster, 14018 Mermill Road, Rudolph, OH 43462-9998, Dec. 1-Dec. 24, 2016. (Cartoon reindeer.)

CHRISTMAS WORLD Station, Postmaster, 14231 State Highway 150 W., Coldspring, TX 77331-9998, Dec. 10. (Santa’s sleigh, reindeer, planet Earth.)

HOME GROWN CHRISTMAS POINSETTIA Station, Postmaster, 11251 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego, CA 92199-9998, Dec. 10. (Poinsettia plant.)

Share information by writing to Postmark Pursuit, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

Instructions for requesting postmarks

Linn’s subscribers can see complete instructions for requesting postmarks here.

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

Postal Updates

Nov 27, 2016, 12 PM

Pearl Harbor attack remembered on new pictorial postmarks

Postal Updates

Dec 13, 2016, 2 PM

Postal Service sends ‘Seasons Greetings’ with national postmark

Postal Updates

Dec 16, 2016, 8 AM

New York town’s 200th birthday celebrated with new postmark

Headlines