Jan. 14 Love stamp first-day ceremony details revealed

An online ceremony to welcome the new United States Love forever stamp will take place Jan. 14.

By Linn’s Staff

The United States Postal Service will host an online first-day ceremony for the new nondenominated (55¢) Love forever stamp.

The event will take place on the Postal Service’s Facebook and Twitter pages, at 11 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (1 p.m. Eastern Time) on the stamp’s issue date, Jan. 14.

“The first-day-of-issue location for the stamp is Loveland, CO,” the Postal Service said in its Jan. 4 event announcement.

“The city’s Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with the Postal Service for more than 70 years for an internationally renowned Valentine Remailing Program. Every year, more than 100,000 valentines, packaged inside larger envelopes, are sent to Loveland, where volunteers handstamp them with a Valentine’s Day verse and send them on to the intended recipients. A contest is held each year for residents to submit their designs and verses.”

USPS chief information officer and executive vice president Pritha Mehra will serve as dedicating official for the event.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been no USPS first-day ceremonies open to public attendance since March 4, 2020.

Details about how to view the Love stamp ceremony can be found on the USPS website.

Additional details about the new stamp were reported on page 1 of the Jan. 4 Linn’s Stamp News.

