Jan. 27-29 Southeastern Stamp Expo

Jan 4, 2023, 11 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The Southeast Federation of Stamp Clubs will host the 2023 Southeastern Stamp Expo Jan. 27-29 at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast, 5993 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., in Peachtree Corners, Ga., about 20 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Parking is free. Admission for the weekend is $5 per person or couple, and free for children under the age of 18. Admission includes one raffle ticket for a drawing to take place during the show.

The show will feature more than 140 frames of exhibits and a bourse (sales area) with 20 dealers. Experienced stamp collectors will be on hand to provide evaluations of inherited stamp collections.

Both the American Philatelic Society and the Ebony Society of Philatelic Events and Reflections will hold town hall meetings during the show.

Other convening societies include the United Postal Stationery Society, Georgia Postal History Society and American First Day Cover Society.

The show theme is the 150th anniversary of the first United States postal card (Scott UX1). The theme will be displayed on a commemorative show cover, a write-up in the program and on an exhibit.

The Southeastern Stamp Expo is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately exhibition. The multiframe grand award winner will qualify for the Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show Aug. 10-13 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The single-frame grand award winner will be eligible for the single-frame championship at the Chicagopex show in Chicago Nov. 17-19.

Exhibits at the Southeastern Stamp Expo will be judged by an APS-accredited jury chaired by Kenneth R. Nilsestuen. Also on the panel are judges Robert R. Henak, Robert Zeigler, Hal Vogel and Wayne Menuz.

An awards banquet is scheduled for Saturday night at the show hotel. The cost is $60 a person, and tickets must be purchased before Jan. 25. Queries can be sent by email to sestampexpo@gmail.com.

Hotel booking information can be found at www.sefsc.org/show-hotel.html. The Hilton Atlanta Northeast has a show rate of $119 per night.

More information can be found at the Southeast Federation of Stamp Clubs’ website at www.sefsc.org.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter