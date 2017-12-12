Jan. 18 Love stamp ceremony location revealed

May 2, 2021, 7 PM

The Love Flourishes forever stamp will be issued in a pane of 20 on Jan. 18, with a 10 a.m. ceremony in Phoenix, Ariz.

By Michael Baadke

A new Love stamp from the United States Postal Service will be issued Jan. 18 in Phoenix, Ariz.

A first-day ceremony, free and open to the public, will take place Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. 3rd St., in Ballroom North 120B.

A Dec. 28 press release from the Postal Service did not provide information about ceremony participants.

The stamp is being issued during the Creativation 2018 event sponsored by the Association For Creative Industries.

The nondenominated (49¢) forever stamp dubbed "Love Flourishes" features "a fanciful garden of colorful flowers surrounding the word 'Love' written in cursive script," according to the Postal Service.

The illustration by Florida-based artist Anna Bond is hand-painted with opaque watercolors on paper. USPS art director Greg Breeding designed the stamp.

The self-adhesive stamp is being issued in a pane of 20 and will be sold nationwide on the issue date.