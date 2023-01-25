January cartoon contest winner has holiday elf working two jobs

Feb 10, 2023, 8 AM

The winner of the nonphilatelic part of the January cartoon caption contest featuring the United States forever stamp showing an elf with a candy cane from the Sept. 15, 2022, Holiday Elves set of four is John Lauck of Ruston, La.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

While not a Trekkie (a fan of the Star Trek franchise) myself, I wasn’t surprised that many Linn’s readers took their cue from the pointed ears of the elves in the 2022 Holiday Elves block of four (Scott 5722-5725) from which comes the January cartoon caption contest stamp showing an elf with a candy cane (5723).

Jeff Halvorson of Sheyenne, N.D., sent, “It’s about time we elves from Vulcan are pictured on a stamp. My uncle, Mr. Spock, would be so proud.”

The prominent candy cane on the cartoon contest stamp prompted several entries, including this one from Mildred Barylski of Warrenton, Va.: “Oh, good! The next item on the belt is my lunch — a candy cane.”

The third most popular theme was the hand warmers the elf is wearing. Dennis Brown of Springfield, Va., represents this group with “Bet I’m faster with my red gloves off!”

The philatelic entries were few and far between in this contest, but Scott Russell takes the philatelic-line prize with “Let’s see … a bow on a Priority Mail package — should be good for a $5 surcharge.”

On the nonphilatelic side, the winner is John Lauck of Ruston, La., whose entry is seen in the box shown here.

Both winners will receive a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension).

Here are the best of the other runners-up:

“Wishing you tidings of comfort and DeJoy!” from Greig Best of Sacramento, Calif.

“We’re always smiling on the assembly line now that Santa allows CBD edibles,” from Ed Malin of Marietta, Ga.

“They’re playing my favorite … wrap music!” sent by Steve Kotler of San Francisco, Calif.

“Union? What’s a union?” by John Leonard of Hatboro, Pa.

“This job reminds me of an ‘I Love Lucy’ rerun!” from Bob Miller of St. Albans, W.Va.

“Five more and we get that bonus!” by Rich Wolf of Westminster, Md.

Thanks and a tip of the hat to all who entered. The next contest will be announced in the March 13 issue of Linn’s.

