Japan Post to increase postage rates Oct. 1

By Linn’s Staff

Japan Post has announced that it will raise postage rates Oct. 1 in conjunction with a consumption tax increase that will go into effect the same day.

The basic domestic postcard rate will increase from 62 yen to 63y, and the letter rate from 82y to 84y.

According to a July 8 announcement, Japan Post will issue several postage stamps Aug. 20 to meet the new rates. The designs will feature flora, fauna and national parks.

