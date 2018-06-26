Jun 19, 2019, 1 PM

Jennifer Miller of Greer, S.C., is the new executive director of the American Topical Association. She replaces Vera Felts, who is retiring.

By Linn’s staff

The American Topical Association has named Jennifer L. Miller of Greer, S.C., as its executive director.

Miller replaces Vera Felts, executive director of the ATA since 2009, who is retiring.

An avid topical collector and ATA member, Miller brings many years of customer service experience to her new role.

She spent several years working for the Walt Disney Co. and most recently has 13 years of business experience with Starbucks.

Many of the skills she used daily in those roles are essential to the ATA: customer service and creating customer experiences, managing finances, managing workflow and priorities, and participating in promotional activities.

Miller has a degree in education and was a teacher at the beginning of her career.

“Jennifer comes to us with enthusiasm, creative ideas and a desire to help ATA continue its high level of service,” said ATA president Dale Smith. “We will be moving the office to Greer this summer with minimal interruption of ATA services.”

For more information, write to ATA, Box 8, Carterville, IL 62918-1287; or visit online.

Effective Aug. 15, the new mailing address is ATA, Box 2143, Greer, SC 29652-2143.

