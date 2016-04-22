Stolen Jenny Invert recovered, John Lennon's stamp collection profiled: Week’s Most Read

Apr 22, 2016, 5 AM

This United States 1918 Jenny Invert airmail error stamp, position 76 from the original pane of 100, was recovered in early April after being missing for more than 60 years. The news was this week's top post on Linns.com. (Image courtesy of Spink USA.)

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Chicago artist sparks controversy with fake stamps: Linn’s Buzz: Satire and stamps aren’t exactly two peas in a pod. However, an artist from Chicago has found ways to blend the two that get people’s attention.

4. U.S. 2015 Paul Newman pane of 20: Tip of the Week: On Sept. 18, 2015, the U.S. Postal Service issued a nondenominated (49¢) Paul Newman stamp (Scott 5020) in panes of 20.

3. When a cover screams ‘buy me’: U.S. Stamp Notes: John Hotchner doesn’t collect catapult mail, nor does he have any special passion for airmail special delivery stamps, but for no explainable reason he had to have this cover shown nearby.

2. John Lennon’s childhood stamp album on display: Like many youngsters in England during the 1940s and 1950s, young John Lennon collected stamps. But unlike most of his peers, John grew up to become a musician and songwriter who experienced extraordinary worldwide fame.

1. Jenny Invert from McCoy block recovered in New York City: One of the two missing 1918 United States Jenny Invert airmail error stamps from the famed McCoy block that was stolen in 1955 was recovered in early April.

