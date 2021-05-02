US Stamps
Jenny Invert from McCoy block recovered in New York City
One of the two missing 1918 United States Jenny Invert airmail error stamps from the famed McCoy block that was stolen in 1955 was recovered in early April.
Auctioneer Spink USA in New York City announced the electrifying find April 15.
Spink reported that after “careful examination” the stamp was “determined to be position 76 in the pane of 100 subjects. This position is the bottom right stamp from the famous McCoy block of four, which was stolen out of its exhibition frame in 1955 during the American Philatelic Society convention in Norfolk, Virginia.”
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Keep up with us on Instagram
This leaves only the top-right Jenny Invert from the McCoy block, position 66, unaccounted for.
According to Spink, the undisclosed owner had inherited the stamp and brought it to the Spink galleries in midtown Manhattan for sale.
The recovered stamp was difficult to identify, according to Spink.
The auction firm’s examination revealed that the stamp “had been reperforated at left and most of the gum was removed.”
Spink said that once legal issues are taken care of, the stamp will be returned to the American Philatelic Research Library, which is considered to be the stamp’s owner.
“This is one of the most exciting events in my 38 year career in the stamp auction business,” said George Eveleth of the Spink USA philatelic department.
Related Articles:
Vintage Curtiss Jenny biplane to be displayed at World Stamp Show–NY 2016
Jenny Invert Locket Copy sold to Virginia coin collector
Two Inverted Jennies hammered down in separate auctions in February
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction