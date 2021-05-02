Jenny Invert from McCoy block recovered in New York City

May 2, 2021, 9 PM

This United States 1918 Jenny Invert airmail error stamp, position 76 from the original pane of 100, was recovered in early April after being missing for more than 60 years. It was once part of the famed McCoy block of four Jenny Invert stamps that was st

One of the two missing 1918 United States Jenny Invert airmail error stamps from the famed McCoy block that was stolen in 1955 was recovered in early April.

Auctioneer Spink USA in New York City announced the electrifying find April 15.

Spink reported that after “careful examination” the stamp was “determined to be position 76 in the pane of 100 subjects. This position is the bottom right stamp from the famous McCoy block of four, which was stolen out of its exhibition frame in 1955 during the American Philatelic Society convention in Norfolk, Virginia.”

This leaves only the top-right Jenny Invert from the McCoy block, position 66, unaccounted for.

According to Spink, the undisclosed owner had inherited the stamp and brought it to the Spink galleries in midtown Manhattan for sale.

The recovered stamp was difficult to identify, according to Spink.

The auction firm’s examination revealed that the stamp “had been reperforated at left and most of the gum was removed.”

Spink said that once legal issues are taken care of, the stamp will be returned to the American Philatelic Research Library, which is considered to be the stamp’s owner.

“This is one of the most exciting events in my 38 year career in the stamp auction business,” said George Eveleth of the Spink USA philatelic department.

