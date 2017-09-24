US Stamps
Nov. 3 Jeopardy! clue to feature stamp
By Michael Baadke
A cryptic clue from the United States Postal Service suggests that collectors should tune in to Friday’s episode of the television game show Jeopardy!
“A recent stamp that marks a state’s anniversary [is] slated to be a clue on the Jeopardy! episode … scheduled to air Friday, Nov. 3,” was the message passed along by USPS spokesman Mark Saunders.
The most recent U.S. stamp celebrating statehood is the Mississippi Statehood forever stamp issued March 31 (Scott 5190), but Saunders might instead be referring to the Nebraska Statehood stamp issued March 1 (5179), or some other stamp altogether.
Stamp clues appear periodically on Jeopardy!, which challenges contestants with categories from almost every aspect of life and history.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction