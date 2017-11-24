World Stamps
Warrior, statesman and king on Polish stamps: Inside Linn's
By Jay Bigalke
The Jan. 1 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Dec. 18. Here we entice you with a few previews of exclusive content available only to subscribers. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line because you get early access Saturday, Dec. 16. To heighten your anticipation even further, we offer three glimpses of what lies between the covers of this issue.
John III Sobieski: warrior, statesman and king on Polish stamps
Stamps of Eastern Europe columnist Rick Miller discusses stamps showcasing John III Sobieski of Poland and Lithuania.
Website features stamps related to graphic communications
Computers and Stamps columnist William F. Sharpe looks at the website of the Graphics Philately Association and what it offers collectors.
Belgian colonies stamps highlighted in mixture review
In the Kitchen Table Philately column in each issue of Linn’s, E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII analyze the content of stamp mixtures offered to collectors. This week, E. Rawolik VII reviews a mixture of Belgian colonies stamps and reports that the mixture brought quite a few stamps of Rwanda. E. Rawolik, of course, is a pseudonym that is “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward.
