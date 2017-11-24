Apr 28, 2021, 6 PM

By Jay Bigalke

The Jan. 1 issue of Linn's Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Dec. 18. Here we entice you with a few previews of exclusive content available only to subscribers.

John III Sobieski: warrior, statesman and king on Polish stamps

Stamps of Eastern Europe columnist Rick Miller discusses stamps showcasing John III Sobieski of Poland and Lithuania.

Website features stamps related to graphic communications

Computers and Stamps columnist William F. Sharpe looks at the website of the Graphics Philately Association and what it offers collectors.

Belgian colonies stamps highlighted in mixture review

In the Kitchen Table Philately column in each issue of Linn’s, E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII analyze the content of stamp mixtures offered to collectors. This week, E. Rawolik VII reviews a mixture of Belgian colonies stamps and reports that the mixture brought quite a few stamps of Rwanda. E. Rawolik, of course, is a pseudonym that is “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward.

