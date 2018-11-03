John Lennon forever stamps found as imperforate errors: Week’s Most Read

Jan 31, 2019, 9 PM

A full pane of the 2018 John Lennon forever commemorative stamps with all die cuts missing. Linn’s Stamp News has received multiple reports of the imperforate errors being sold at post offices in various cities.

By Linn’s staff

It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Was invalidating stamps considered under 1970 Postal Reorganization Act?: The Postal Reorganization Act of 1970 changed the name of the United States Post Office Department and more. But there were things it didn’t change — despite rumors to the contrary.

4. Colorful Cactus Flowers set Feb. 15 at Arizona stamp show: The Postal Service has released more information on its set of 10 Cactus Flowers forever stamps that will be issued Feb. 15 in Mesa, Ariz.

3. Five new United States issues for 2019 announced: The United States Postal Service will issue three different stamp sets celebrating the 150th anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad, military working dogs, and abstract artist Ellsworth Kelly.

2. Dealing with duplicates: How do you maximize the return on the duplicates residing in your collection?

1. John Lennon forever stamps found as imperforate errors: The die cuts that separate the 16 Lennon stamps from each other are absent on a pane examined by stamp expertizer John M. Hotchner.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter