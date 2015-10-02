May 1, 2021, 3 PM

John Lennon's boyhood stamp collection will be put on display at Stampex in September, alongside that of Queen's Freddie Mercury.

By Colin Sallee

The latest Linn’s Buzz includes a story about the stamp collections of two legendary musicians being displayed, a profile of notable lots in a recent Hong Kong auction, and a tip to collectors of China.

Lennon, Mercury collections ready for display

A pair of iconic musicians, John Lennon of The Beatles and Freddie Mercury of Queen, will have their stamp collections put on display in September at the Stampex exhibition in London, NME is reporting.

Both collections are from the musicians' childhoods.

Lennon’s collection is notable for featuring many portraits, mostly those of Queen Victoria and King George VI, defaced with moustaches. It was on display a couple of months ago at World Stamp Show-NY 2016.

What is interesting about Mercury’s collection? Well, it features many stamps from his home country of Zanzibar.

Get the full NME story.

Big pricetags in Hong Kong

A recent Kelleher and Rogers sale in Hong Kong saw some important items sell for significant figures.

“An unusual 1884 cover from Beijing to Tokyo, sent via the Imperial Chinese Customs office in Shanghai, was notable for several factors.”

Read what they were.

Collecting China

Stamp market experts Henry Gitner and Rick Miller highlight what’s strong in the Chinese stamp market.

“Current markets for Chinese stamps are generally not as active as they have been in the recent and not-so-recent past. But as in previous years, there are still pockets of great strength, with strong demand for select issues.”

Their tip: Early Taiwan issues.

