John Lennon varieties dominate the headlines: Week’s Most Read

May 18, 2018, 4 AM

The John Lennon forever stamp in the United States Music Icons series will be issued Sept. 7 in a pane of 16. Each horizontal row is printed in different gradient colors, resulting in four different stamp varieties.

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. British souvenir sheet for royal wedding May 19: The souvenir sheet for the upcoming royal wedding is similar to the one issued in 2011 for the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton.

4. Results of the 2017 Linn’s U.S. stamp popularity poll: The results of the 2017 Linn’s United States Stamp Popularity Poll have been tabulated, and voters gave a decisive win to the Total Solar Eclipse stamp.

3. Former USPS board chairman provides suggestions to save the Postal Service: The comments are the latest indication of how troubled some of the Postal Service’s traditional allies are with the agency's continued downward trend.

2. New U.S. high-denominations; first responders honored: New United States stamps announced for 2018 include a set of three Statue of Freedom high-denomination issues and a First Responders forever stamp.

1. Four varieties for U.S. John Lennon stamp: The United States John Lennon forever stamp will be issued Sept. 7 in various gradient colors, creating four collectible major varieties.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter