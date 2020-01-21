John M. Hotchner to receive Philatelic Foundation’s 2020 Neinken medal

Jul 1, 2020, 9 AM

John M. Hotchner is the recipient of the Philatelic Foundation’s 2020 Neinken medal for distinguished service to philately.

The award, originally scheduled to be given during a ceremony and reception at the Collectors Club in New York City on Oct. 27, 2020, will be presented in October 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A collector since the age of 5, Hotchner has been a devoted leader, writer and active participant in the advancement of organized philately at the international, national and local levels.

Hotchner served on the board of the American Philatelic Society for 16 years, including a term as the society’s president. He has served as a member of the National Postal Museum’s Council of Philatelists for 20 years, and he served 12 years as a member of the United States Postal Service’s Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee.

He is a co-founder of the American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors and served as an AAPE board member for 32 years, including two terms as president.

In 2004 he received the Luff award for outstanding service to the APS, and in 2013 he received the Charles J. Peterson Philatelic Literature Life Achievement award “for furthering philatelic knowledge through philatelic literature.”

In 2017 he was invited to sign the Roll of Distinguished Philatelists.

A prolific writer, Hotchner is a contributing editor for Linn’s Stamp News and has authored Linn’s popular weekly U.S. Stamp Notes column since 1986. His articles have also appeared in Scott Stamp Monthly, American Philatelist, Philatelic Communicator, United States Specialist, La Posta and numerous other publications.

The Neinken medal, first presented in 1981, was renamed three years later in honor of Mortimer L. Neinken (1896-1984), the prominent American philatelic researcher, author and former Philatelic Foundation chairman.

