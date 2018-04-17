Joint APS/Aripex stamp show Feb. 15-17 in Mesa, Ariz.

Jan 21, 2019, 10 AM

By Linn's Staff

A joint American Philatelic Society Ameristamp Expo and Aripex 2019 will take place Feb. 15-17 at the Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center St., Mesa, Ariz.

The event combines the 71st winter meeting and convention of the APS with the annual World Series of Philately national stamp show of the Arizona Federation of Stamp Clubs.

The show will be open free to the public 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The APS youth area will be open all three days during show hours.

One of the highlights will be a first-day ceremony Friday, Feb. 15, for the United States Postal Service’s Cactus Flowers forever stamps. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.

The bourse will feature 50 dealers from 20 states specializing in everything from U.S. and worldwide stamps to revenues, to stampless covers and dollar covers.

The show will also present 4,000 pages of competitive exhibits and displays of rarities.

Ameristamp will host the annual Champion of Champions single-frame championship, as well as the most-popular exhibit championship.

Rarities on display will include an example of the 1918 24¢ Jenny Invert error, the earliest known U.S. presidential free frank, and the discovery sheet of the 1962 Dag Hammarskjold invert stamps.

The APS will conduct a general and town meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday. It will be followed by a forum for the 2019 APS election candidates.

Several other societies will meet, have booths, or make presentations during the show.

Among those expected to be on hand are the American First Day Cover Society, American Topical Association, Arizona-New Mexico Postal History Society, Auxiliary Markings Club, Great Britain Collectors Club, Plate Number Coil Collectors Club, Royal Philatelic Society London, Scouts on Stamps Society International, Society for Czechoslovak Philately, Society for Hungarian Philately, United Nations Philatelists, United Postal Stationery Society, United States Philatelic Possessions Society and the Women Exhibitors.

Presentations scheduled range from “The Joy and Excitement of Collecting the Ryukyu Islands” and “Got Guatemala?” to “Viewing the Grand Canyon with a Philatelic Eye” and “Searching for Lost Arizona Post Offices" to "Becoming an Exhibitor.”

Also, eBay will hold a special auction in conjunction with the show, and a Scout stamp collecting merit badge workshop will be offered two days, according to the APS.

In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to meet stamp designer Chris Calle.

The show will offer a cachet and a special cancellation.

For more information, including show hotel, parking, dealers, exhibits and schedule, visit the website stamps.org/Welcome-to-ASE or telephone 814-380-4008.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter