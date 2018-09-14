World Stamps
Jordan’s first postal tax set: Inside Linn’s
By Molly Goad
The Oct. 29 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Oct. 15. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Oct. 13. Here are three previews inside the issue.
Jordan’s first postal tax set
On July 22, 1946, the Arab League passed a law that allowed Jordan to issue a postal tax stamp set. The stamps became available to the public on May 31, 1947. The purpose of Jordan’s 1947 postal tax stamps (Scott RA1-RA12) was to raise money to create a welfare fund to help and support the Palestinians in Palestine. Columnist Ghassan Riachi shares his quest for a mint never-hinged set in this week’s issue.
Scandinavian club’s journal highlights Icelandic essays
Iceland is marking its independence centennial this year, but in 1938 it was the 20th anniversary of independence that would be commemorated with a three-stamp set issued Dec. 1 (Scott 209-211). In its third-quarter issue for 2018, the journal of the Scandinavian Collectors Club, The Posthorn, features a fully illustrated cover story by editor Seija-Riitta Laakso that describes artwork submitted 80 years ago for the anniversary stamp design.
Seller sends excellent material once again
In the Kitchen Table Philately column in each issue of Linn’s, E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII analyze the content of stamp mixtures offered to collectors. E. Rawolik, of course, is a pseudonym that is “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VI reviews a mix advertised as “quality stamps cataloging $1 to $10 each with no duplication. $200 catalog value for $20.”
