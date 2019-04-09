July cartoon caption contest features upcoming State and County Fairs stamp

Jun 27, 2019, 12 PM

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

I was happy to see that this year’s stamp program includes a strip of four se-tenant (side-by-side) stamps featuring state and county fairs. These four forever stamps are scheduled to be issued July 25.

One of the stamp designs depicts a child holding a chicken and looking at some of the rides available to fairgoers.

That stamp will serve as the cartoon caption contest stamp for July.

State and county fairs are an integral part of rural American life, and it is appropriate that they get recognition in the philatelic programs.

Among the highlights of these events are the farm animals, often hand-raised by kids.

It was a thrill for this born-and-raised city kid to see animals in person at my first county fair. Before that time, they had only been images in Little Golden Books.

The live animals part of fairs is not without some controversy. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is unalterably opposed to taking advantage of animals in this way, and its website cites chapter and verse on the subject. A few of the points resonate with me, but on balance, I think these fairs would be much less enjoyable without the animals.

So put yourself in the position of the youngster thinking about showing off the perfect chicken, and tell me what you think he or she may be thinking or saying.

There will be two prizes given to the winners: one for the best philatelic line, and one for the best nonphilatelic line. The important thing is to use your sense of humor, because entries with a humorous twist have the best chance of winning a prize.

Put your entry (or entries) on a postcard if possible and send it to me, John Hotchner, Cartoon Contest, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125; or email it to jmhstamp@verizon.net. If you send an email, it is essential that you include your postal mailing address.

For each winner, the prize will be a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension). Entries must reach me no later than July 26.

