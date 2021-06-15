July cartoon caption contest serves up some winter fun

Jun 29, 2021, 9 AM

The cartoon caption contest image for July is the 2014 Christmas forever stamp showing a child making a snow angel. Entries must be received by July 23 for a chance to win a prize.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

Here we are in the middle of summer, and the idea of a nice snowfall likely appeals to a good many of us. Because of that I have selected a Christmas stamp for the July cartoon caption contest.

This forever stamp is one-quarter of the Winter Fun block of four issued Oct. 23, 2014. The design (Scott 4940, 4944) shows a child making a snow angel. No uncomfortable thoughts of hot weather or global warming trouble her; she is just enjoying the moment.

So picture yourself in the parka enjoying a creative moment in the snow and tell me what you think the child might be thinking or saying about winter, the snow angel, the Green New Deal, stamp collecting, the Postal Service or whatever else comes to mind.

Entries with a touch of humor or irony stand the best chance of winning the contest.

There will be two prizes given to the winners: one for the best philatelic line and one for the best nonphilatelic line.

Put your entry (or entries) on a postcard if possible and send it to me, John Hotchner, Cartoon Contest, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125; or email it to jmhstamp@verizon.net. If you send an email, it is essential that you include your postal mailing address.

For each winner, the prize will be a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension).

Entries must reach me no later than July 23.

