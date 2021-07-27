July cartoon contest winner avoids a meltdown

Aug 11, 2021, 9 AM

The winner of the philatelic part of the July cartoon caption is Ken Gilbert of Columbus, Ohio, who comments on the fact that this 2014 Christmas stamp showing a child making a snow angel is self-stick. The next cartoon caption contest will be announced in the Sept. 13 issue of Linn’s.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

The cartoon caption contest stamp for July, the 2014 Christmas stamp showing a child making a snow angel (Scott 4940, 4944), encouraged readers to think chilly weather during the summer heat.

Several entries thought of the figure lying in the snow as unable to get up. This one from John Himes of Cypress, Calif., suggests why: “Oh, no! I just broke through the paper and the adhesive has me stuck!”

The outstretched arms got others thinking about wings. Here’s an example sent by Dallas Barker of Flint, Mich., “I’m flying! I should be an airmail stamp.”

Another explanation for why the figure is spread-eagled in the snow was provided by David Palladino of Peabody, Mass.: “Apparently Mr. Clause didn’t check with the FAA about minimum height requirements for flying sleighs. I hope he has insurance.”

The cartoon contest winner in the philatelic category reflects on the fact that this issue is a self-stick. It is from Ken Gilbert of Columbus, Ohio.

In the nonphilatelic part of the contest, Dale Stout of Colorado Springs, Colo., takes the prize with “There’s no business like snow business.”

Both winners will receive a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension). Here are the best of the other runners-up:

“That Priority Mail item I sent three months ago was just delivered today. Oh, DeJoy!” sent by Frank Loso of Aberdeen, N.J.

“This stamp is so ugly, I just passed out!” by Dave Schwartz of Commack, N.Y.

“Yippee! Grandpa promised me his 1-cent British Guiana stamp he found in a yard sale” from Reid Hinson of Kill Devil Hills, N.C.

“Well, they tell me Rudolph had a shiny red nose. My nose along with my fingers and toes are turning blue!” by Mary Lou Moseley from Owensboro, Ky.

“ ‘Go make some snow angels,’ Dad said. ‘Mom and I want some alone time!’ ” sent by Bob Miller of St. Albans, W.Va.

“I’m celebrating my stamp club opening up after 16 months of lockdown!” from Kenneth Overturf of Mesa, Ariz.

“Hurry up and take the picture — I can’t feel my legs!” by Rich Wolf of Westminster, Md.

“My name is Greta Thunberg and we’ve got a problem!” contributed by Steve Kotler of San Francisco, Calif.

Thanks and a tip of the hat to all who entered. The next contest will be announced in the Sept. 13 issue of Linn’s.

