June 22 Detroit ceremony for Sesame Street set of 16

May 22, 2019, 11 AM

Cookie Monster is one of 16 characters to be featured on individual stamps in the Sesame Street set from the United States Postal Service. The stamps will be issued June 22 in Detroit, Mich.

By Michael Baadke

The 16 United States Sesame Street forever stamps first announced in March will be issued June 22. The U.S. Postal Service revealed the issue date May 22.

The 9:30 a.m. ceremony will take place before the Sesame Street Road Trip in Detroit, Mich., at Lafayette Park, 1592 Antietam Ave.

The Postal Service advises that anyone wishing to attend the stamp ceremony should register in advance at www.usps.com/sesamestreet.

“The Sesame Street Road Trip is a timed entry event,” according to the Postal Service. “The First Day of Issue event will take place promptly at 9:30 am, please be sure to allow enough time to gain entry to the event space before the event begins.

“Additional instructions on how to gain entry to the Sesame Street Road Trip will be emailed to you before the event date. Please bring along a copy of your invitation or RSVP confirmation for admission.”

Although the stamp ceremony begins at 9:30, the Sesame Street Road Trip in Detroit is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Advance registration for the free Road Trip event can be found at www.sesamestreet.org/anniversary/road-trip-detroit.

Promotional material for the Road Trip event says: “Join your Sesame Street friends for a fun, interactive family festival and stage show, a giant maze, a treasure dig, photo opportunities, sweepstakes, a cookies-and-milk snack station, and more!”

The stamp honors for the Sesame Street characters come as the children’s television show celebrates its 50th year of production.

The beloved characters featured on the upcoming stamps are Big Bird, Ernie, Bert, Cookie Monster, Rosita, Count von Count (the Count), Oscar the Grouch, Abby Cadabby, Herry Monster, Julia, Guy Smiley, Snuffleupagus, Elmo, Telly, Grover and Zoe.

USPS art director Derry Noyes designed the nondenominated (55¢) forever stamps.

