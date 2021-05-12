June cartoon caption contest looks back to the age of reptiles

Jun 3, 2021, 12 PM

A block of four 6¢ stamps was issued May 6, 1970, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. The June cartoon caption contest features the Age of Reptiles stamp at bottom right.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

One is sometimes tempted upon reading the newspaper or watching the news to think that we might do well to start this business of civilization all over again. In that spirit, I am using the 6¢ Age of Reptiles stamp for the June cartoon caption contest.

The stamp is one-quarter of the Natural History block issued May 6, 1970, to mark the 100th anniversary of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City (Scott 1387-1390).

The block of four is shown here.

The Age of Reptiles stamp features (among other contemporary dinosaurs in the illustration) from left to right, a brontosaurus, stegosaurus and allosaurus, all from the Jurassic period.

Choose whichever of these dinosaurs you want as the speaker, and tell me what you think it may be thinking or saying about any subject that occurs to you: philately, politics, the coming extinction of dinosaurs, the development of bipeds that would become modern man and woman, or whatever else comes to mind.

Entries with a touch of humor or irony stand the best chance of winning the contest.

There will be two prizes given to the winners: one for the best philatelic line and one for the best nonphilatelic line.

Put your entry (or entries) on a postcard if possible and send it to me, John Hotchner, Cartoon Contest, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125; or email it to jmhstamp@verizon.net. If you send an email, it is essential that you include your postal mailing address.

For each winner, the prize will be a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension).

Entries must reach me no later than June 25.

