June cartoon caption contest: Personal Computers stamp

The cartoon caption contest stamp for June is the 33¢ Personal Computers stamp from the Celebrate the Century pane of 15 featuring the 1980s. Entries must be received by June 28 for a chance to win a prize. The rules are in the accompanying article.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

If ever there were a mixed blessing, high on the list would be the personal computer, part of the leading edge of electronics that have revolutionized our lives — and not always for the better. That particular revolution was recognized on a 33¢ stamp in the 1980s Celebrate the Century pane of 15 issued Jan. 12, 2000.

Shown on the front of this stamp is a woman using a personal computer (Scott 3190n). Text on the back of the stamp declares: “During the 1980s, personal computers from companies such as Tandy, Commodore, Apple, and IBM revolutionized desktops. Home and office users could run business software, play games, or even write their own programs.”

I remember spending what seemed like as much time cursing this new toy and tool as benefitting from it. Operating systems and reliability have improved in the years since, but I still have fond memories of both professional and personal life without this gadget we all now take for granted.

I have chosen this stamp as the cartoon caption contest stamp for June.

You are invited to use your imagination to put words in the mouth of the young woman at the computer and tell me what you think she may be thinking or saying.

There will be two prizes given to the winners: one for the best philatelic line, and one for the best nonphilatelic line. The important thing is to use your sense of humor, because entries with a humorous twist have the best chance of winning a prize.

Put your entry (or entries) on a postcard if possible and send it to me, John Hotchner, Cartoon Contest, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125; or email it to jmhstamp@verizon.net. If you send an email, it is essential that you include your postal mailing address.

For each winner, the prize will be a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension). Entries must reach me no later than June 28.

