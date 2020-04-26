June cartoon contest features 1970 Pilgrims stamp

May 27, 2020, 9 AM

The cartoon caption contest image for June is the 1970 6¢ stamp honoring the 350th anniversary of the landing of the Mayflower. Entries must be received by June 26 for a chance to win a prize. The rules are in the accompanying article.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

The U.S. Post Office Department issued the 6¢ Landing of the Pilgrims stamp Nov. 21, 1970, to celebrate the 350th anniversary of the arrival of the Mayflower.

The stamp shows the Pilgrims in the foreground and the ship the Mayflower in the background. This 6¢ commemorative will be our cartoon caption contest stamp for June.

In the stamp’s design, there is a tentativeness about the figures as they set foot on their new home continent.

There was no customs officer; there was no one to inspect their passports. (Indeed, there were no passports.) What did they see as they looked about? What were their dreams? What was the first action to be taken?

Put yourself in the severe dress of the group coming ashore and tell me what you might be thinking or saying about the circumstances at the time or about issues we face today, including stamp collecting, postal policy, politics or anything else that appeals to you.

There will be two prizes given to the winners: one for the best philatelic line and one for the best nonphilatelic line.

Put your entry (or entries) on a postcard if possible and send it to me, John Hotchner, Cartoon Contest, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125; or email it to jmhstamp@verizon.net. If you send an email, it is essential that you include your postal mailing address.

For each winner, the prize will be a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension). Entries must reach me no later than June 26.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter