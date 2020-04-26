US Stamps
June cartoon contest features 1970 Pilgrims stamp
U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner
The U.S. Post Office Department issued the 6¢ Landing of the Pilgrims stamp Nov. 21, 1970, to celebrate the 350th anniversary of the arrival of the Mayflower.
The stamp shows the Pilgrims in the foreground and the ship the Mayflower in the background. This 6¢ commemorative will be our cartoon caption contest stamp for June.
In the stamp’s design, there is a tentativeness about the figures as they set foot on their new home continent.
There was no customs officer; there was no one to inspect their passports. (Indeed, there were no passports.) What did they see as they looked about? What were their dreams? What was the first action to be taken?
Put yourself in the severe dress of the group coming ashore and tell me what you might be thinking or saying about the circumstances at the time or about issues we face today, including stamp collecting, postal policy, politics or anything else that appeals to you.
There will be two prizes given to the winners: one for the best philatelic line and one for the best nonphilatelic line.
Put your entry (or entries) on a postcard if possible and send it to me, John Hotchner, Cartoon Contest, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125; or email it to jmhstamp@verizon.net. If you send an email, it is essential that you include your postal mailing address.
For each winner, the prize will be a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension). Entries must reach me no later than June 26.
