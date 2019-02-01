Kagin’s auction in Pittsburgh includes encased postage

Mar 11, 2019, 9 AM

Kagin’s upcoming two-day auction at the National Money Show in Pittsburgh, Pa., will include 38 lots of encased postage. This example is the 5¢ Thomas Jefferson-Drink Sands’ Ale encased postage.

By Michael Baadke

Kagin’s Auctions of Tiburon, Calif., is offering encased postage stamps during the American Numismatic Association’s National Money Show in Pittsburgh, Pa.

The auction will take place March 28-29, with the encased postage stamps offered during the auction’s Friday session.

The Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers, which lists and values encased postage stamps, explains that the government authorized the monetizing of postage stamps in 1862 as a result of the hoarding of coins during the Civil War.

Although an estimated 750,000 encased postage stamps were sold, “only 3,500 to 7,000 are believed to have survived for collectors,” Scott notes. The eight stamps of the 1861 issue were used to create encased postage.

The encased postage stamps are protected in mica and clad in brass with commercial advertising on the reverse, which helps identify and determine the scarcity of the available pieces.

The Kagin’s auction is offering 38 lots of encased postage. One highlight is the 5¢ Thomas Jefferson-Drink Sands’ Ale encased postage (Scott EP151).

The example in the auction is described as very fine-extremely fine by Kagin’s.

“Rich color and detail of the Jefferson postage is also mentioned with only a small flaw at the right cheek,” according to the auction description. “The case is attractive at back with still visible silvering within some lettering.”

The Scott catalog shows a value of $3,750 for the 5¢ Sands’ Ale, with the amount in italics to denote an item that can be challenging to value accurately.

Kagin’s estimates the piece at $3,000 to $5,000.

Also on offer is an example of the 10¢ George Washington-Mendum’s Family Wine Emporium with ribbed frame (Scott 132a). Kagin’s notes that just two examples of the variety are documented, with this piece last selling at $8,625.

This example is estimated at $4,000 to $6,000.

The auction can be viewed at https://auctions.kagins.com, with online bidding options available.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter