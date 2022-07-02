Katharine Graham, other U.S. stamps assigned Scott numbers

Jul 31, 2022, 1 PM

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers provided here are for recently issued U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the nondenominated (78¢) 2-ounce rate Distinguished Americans commemorative stamp honoring Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham, the $2 and $5 Floral Geometry definitive stamps and the nondenominated (58¢) commemorative stamp honoring first lady Nancy Reagan. Also Scott official are the $25 Redheads federal duck stamps issued in a pane of 20 and a sheet of one.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2023 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5699 (78c) Katherine Graham

5700 $2 Floral Geometry

5701 $5 Floral Geometry

5702 (58c) Nancy Reagan

RW89 $25 Redheads Hunting Permit Stamp

RW89A $25 Redheads Hunting Permit Stamp souvenir sheet of 1

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Aug. 15 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

