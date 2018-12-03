Postal Updates
‘Keeper of the Seas’ earns postmark for commissioning
By Molly Goad
The USS Wichita (LCS 13) was commissioned Jan. 12, and a pictorial postmark with the vessel’s crest is now available.
The event took place at Naval Station Mayport near Jacksonville, Fla., where the ship will be homeported. It is the 13th vessel in the Freedom class of littoral combat ships, the Navy’s fastest and most versatile warships.
The littoral zone is the part of a sea, lake or river that is close to the shore. USS Wichita is designed to operate in these waters. A draft of only 13 feet enables the ship to conduct minesweeping operations, humanitarian support, anti-submarine and drug trafficking surveillance, among other missions. The vessel has a launching pad for two MH-60 Seahawk helicopters.
This is the third Navy ship to bear Wichita’s name: CA 45 was a heavy cruiser commissioned in 1939 that earned 13 battle stars during World War II, and AOR 1 was a replenishment oiler commissioned in 1968 that earned four battle stars in Vietnam.
To obtain the postmark, address your request to:
USS WICHITA LCS COMMISSIONING Station, Postmaster, 1100 Kings Road, No. 319, Jacksonville, FL 32203-9998, Jan. 12.
