Kelleher auctions Aug. 13-15 include United States, British and worldwide

Upcoming auctions from Daniel F. Kelleher include United States and worldwide stamps and postal history. This plate block of six of the U.S. 1909 $1 violet brown George Washington stamp will be featured in the Aug. 13-15 sale.

By Michael Baadke

Daniel F. Kelleher Auctions has scheduled a three-day public auction series Aug. 13-15 with extensive worldwide material that highlights United States, Great Britain and the British Commonwealth.

Many additional lots offer items from Europe and colonies, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

More than 250 lots focus on U.S. postal history, including Civil War, airmails, first-day covers and more.

The U.S. stamp lots include a used example of the 1845 5¢ black on greenish St. Louis Bears postmaster’s provisional stamp (Scott 11X1), and continue through the late 20th century with back-of-the-book stamps, revenues and possessions.

Collectors of U.S. plate blocks will have an opportunity to bid on a bottom margin plate block of six of the 1909 $1 violet brown George Washington (Scott 342). The block is described as previously hinged with deep rich color and impression, and nicely matched borders that form a compelling multiple. Kelleher notes that 12 examples are recorded, and this one is accompanied by a 2018 certificate from Professional Stamp Experts.

Citing a Scott catalog value of $22,500, the auction firm estimates this plate block at $15,000 to $20,000, with an opening bid of $7,500.

The British Commonwealth material includes a substantial amount of Prince Edward Island postal history, and a handsome 1894 Canada cover mailed from Toronto to Skive, Denmark, franked with 10 ½¢ Small Queen stamps (Scott 34): a single, a strip of four and a strip of five.

The auction also includes a rarity from China often identified as one of the “Four Treasures of the Republic.”

It is China’s 3¢ blue green Junk stamp, originally issued in 1915 as part of the first Peking printing, then surcharged in red in 1922 to create the 2¢-on-3¢ stamp. The example in the Kelleher auction is the rare variety with inverted surcharge (Scott 247a).

Two individual catalogs have been prepared for the auction series and can be viewed online, with online bidding options available.

For additional information, contact Daniel F. Kelleher Auctions, 22 Shelter Rock Lane, Unit 53, Danbury, CT 06810.

