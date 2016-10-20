Rare Chinese overprint offered, third U.S. Christmas stamp planned: Week’s Most Read

May 2, 2021, 8 PM

The upcoming sale of one of China's rare 1912 $5 green and salmon stamps with black “provisional neutrality” overprint was the focus of this week's top post on Linns.com.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. U.S. Postal Service asks PRC for return of 49¢ first-class stamp: The increase would be part of the annual price adjustment the Postal Service is allowed to make annually to keep its prices in line with the rate of inflation.

4. Monday Morning Brief | King Bhumibol Adulyadej: Scott catalog new-issues editor Marty Frankevicz discusses King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand and the many ways he was portrayed on postage stamps during his 70-year reign.

3. Chinese president honored on in-demand U.S. stamp: Tip of the Week: Dr. Sun Yat-sen was a nationalist revolutionary who led the movement to overthrow the last emperor of China and establish a republic.

2. Nativity forever stamp: When and where the third 2016 U.S. Christmas stamp will be issued: The Nativity forever stamp will be the second United States Christmas stamp with a religious theme issued within a period of three weeks.

1. Rare Chinese overprint stamp headlines Kelleher sale: A two-day sale from Kelleher and Rogers in Wan Chai, Hong Kong, will auction more than 1,100 lots of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and other Asia, with single-stamp lots, multiples, sets, collections and more, including postal history.

