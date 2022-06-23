Kelleher launches club sale for budget-minded collectors

Aug 16, 2022, 11 AM

Daniel F. Kelleher Auctions of Connecticut prepared two catalogs for its first “Kelleher Club Auction” for budget-minded collectors.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

Daniel F. Kelleher Auctions of Danbury, Conn., recently started what it is calling the “Kelleher Club Auction.”

In publicity announcements for these sales, the auction house said that the items offered are “all tailored to the collector’s budget (traders should look, too.)” Kelleher also said that lots start “at $50 to $1,000s.”

I recently received the two print catalogs for the inaugural Aug. 17-18 sale. The catalogs, one for each day, are in color. I got the impression that the items included make it feel like you’re at a stamp club auction (a very active one).

The sale catalog for the first day included coins, stamp boxes and a variety of country collections.

The second day of the sale focused more on individual stamps and postal stationery. While browsing the lots, I could envision being able to pick up a few missing items for my album pages.

According to the auction house, the sales will be conducted quarterly with the next one tentatively planned for October.

For more information, visit Kelleher online, email info@kelleherauctions.com, or write to Daniel F. Kelleher Auctions, 22 Shelter Rock Lane, Unit 53, Danbury, CT 06810.

