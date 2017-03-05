Auctions
Kelleher sells 1880 special printing of 15¢ Webster Banknote
Auction Roundup — By Matthew Healey, New York Correspondent
The firm of Daniel F. Kelleher, in Danbury, Conn., held another of their “Flagship” sales Feb. 21-23.
An 1880 special printing of the 15¢ Webster Banknote (Scott 199), described as one of the few among the 37 known examples to be free of faults, sold for $27,600, including Kelleher’s 20 percent buyer’s premium.
A 2¢ Washington-Franklin with compound perforations measuring 12 by 10 (Scott 423B), of which just 32 are known, realized $10,200, while a lightly used $6 newspaper stamp of 1894 (PR101), one of just 16 recorded as certified by the PF, brought $28,800.
