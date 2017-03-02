A 2006 25-shilling Kenya stamp that would make for a nice find

May 4, 2021, 2 AM

Stamp Market Tips — By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

British East Africa lay in the African Great Lakes area of the Rift Valley. British missionaries and tradesman arrived in the area in the 1840s.

The Imperial British East Africa Co. was chartered in 1888 and given administration of the territory. In 1890, Uganda was amalgamated to it. On July 1, 1895, the British government assumed control, and it became the British East Africa Protectorate. In 1920, the name was changed to the East Africa and Uganda Protectorate.

After World War I, Great Britain received the part of German Africa known as Tanganyika as a League of Nations mandate. Tanganyika became independent in 1961. In 1964, it united with the former British protectorate of Zanzibar to become Tanzania. Uganda and Kenya became independent in 1962 and 1963, respectively.

On May 4, 2006, Kenya issued four Fish of Lake Tanganyika stamps denominated 25 shillings, 55sh, 75sh, and 95sh (Scott 789-792). These stamps were not widely marketed outside of Kenya. A postage rate change set the basic letter rate at 25sh. At that time, the Elephant Snout Fish stamp (Scott 789) was the only stamp available denominated 25sh. It sold out quickly, and almost all of the stamps were used for postage.

The 2017 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue lists the set of four stamps but does not value them because of lack of market activity. The Scott catalog also indicates that the 25sh and 95sh stamps are only known in used condition.

If you come across any of the stamps from this set in used condition or mint never-hinged condition at reasonable prices, they would be a good buy. If you come across one of the 25sh stamps in mint never-hinged condition it would be a real find.