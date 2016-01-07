Effort to get kids into stamp collecting takes off in Chicago

May 1, 2021, 2 PM

By Colin Sallee

Here is a quick look at what is buzzing in the world of stamp collecting.

Collecting in Chicago

Stamps for Kids Workshop is a recent Kickstarter project that’s looking to fund 20 collecting workshops across the city of Chicago beginning in October. These workshops are strictly geared toward the youth of the inner city.

Andrew Oleksiuk, who created the project, has enlisted several organizations who are ready to contribute stamps.

“Chicago Public Libraries, Chicago Public Schools and other venues are ready to be tapped as operational partners. Many stamps are ready for distribution,” Oleksiuk’s project page reads. “Worksheets and activities have been identified and are ready for printing. I am ready to dial principals, administrators, and others to explain the value of stamp collecting as an educational pursuit and offer the program free to the school, library, etc.”

Oleksiuk describes a successful 2016 in stamp collecting among the youth in Chicago thus far, writing, “Kids are having so much fun, they forget they are learning about history, geography, art and technology.”

There’s been a jolt in Chicago’s collecting market. If you’d like to contribute and help it spread, click here.

Stamps you will fall for

Believe it or not, fall is upon us.

In the spirit of the season, senior editor Denise McCarty walks us through a wide range of stamps from around the world that feature colorful autumn foliage.

An error Down Under

A Harmer’s International auction earlier this summer featured the sale of a sought-after Australian error stamp.

It is known on just 15 examples, used and unused, and the final auction price rose into the five-figure range.

Just how much did it sell for?

