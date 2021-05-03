Memorial and local Kiribati scenes, Guernsey cow on WSS-NY 2016 stamps

May 3, 2021, 9 PM

The Guernsey cow is featured on this souvenir sheet to be issued May 25 by Guernsey Post.

A $3 stamp from Kiribati shows a photograph of the memorial for the Battle of Tarawa.

By Denise McCarty

The Pacific island nation of Kiribati is issuing four stamps May 28 combining local scenes with the Statue of Liberty logo of World Stamp Show-NY 2016, the international stamp show taking place May 28-June 4 in New York City.

The stamps also reflect the theme days of the show. For example, for Armed Forces Day, the theme for May 30, a $3 stamp shows the war memorial for the more than 1,000 Americans who gave their lives during the Battle of Tarawa, fought in November 1943, on Betio.

The $1.25 stamp intended for use in the philatelic passport at the exhibition pictures an island scene, and 25¢ and 75¢ stamps depict young people participating in Independence Day celebrations.

All of the stamp designs are based on photographs taken by Gwynneth and Hugh Bennet.

The Kiribati philatelic bureau will be represented at World Stamp-NY 2016 by Rushstamps (Retail) Ltd. at booth 1164.

Guernsey

The bailiwick of Guernsey in the English Channel pictures a famous export, the Guernsey cow, on its souvenir sheet with the World Stamp Show-NY 2016 logo in the selvage.

The sheet, which contains a single £2 stamp, was issued May 25. Andrew Robinson created the design.

This dairy cow known for its golden-colored milk originated on Guernsey many centuries ago, probably from cows imported from France. Two schooner captains first brought Guernsey cows to the United States in the 1830s and 1840s.

Guernsey Post’s booth number at the show is 113. Stamps also are available from Guernsey's philatelic bureau.

