Kyrgyzstan issues world’s longest postage stamp

By Linn’s Staff

A stamp issued Jan. 30 by Kyrgyz Express Post, one of the postal administrations in Kyrgyzstan, measures 184 millimeters (7.2 inches) long and is said to be the longest postage stamp in the world.

The 250-som stamp shows a wide swath of Kyrgyzstan’s Chaar-Tash mountain range and commemorates the International Year of Sustainable Mountain Development.

The United Nations declared 2022 as the International Year of Sustainable Mountain Development at the proposal of the government of the Kyrgyz Republic. Almost 90 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s territory is more than 4,900 feet above sea level.

Daria Maier designed the stamp using illustrations by Vladislav Ushakov. Nova Imprim of Moldova printed the stamp by full-color offset lithography.

A 170mm-long (6.7 inches) stamp issued by Thailand in 2017 (Scott 2946) previously held the distinction of the being the world’s longest stamp. The 9-baht stamp commemorates the 70th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s accession to the throne.

For more information about the International Year of Sustainable Mountain Development stamp, visit the website of Kyrgyz Express Post.

