Lady Liberty on stamps: Inside Linn’s

May 1, 2021, 6 AM

The United States first Statue of Liberty stamp (1922) and the most infamous Statue of Liberty stamp (2011). Learn more in our April 2 issue.

By Molly Goad

The April 2 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, March 19. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, March 17. To heighten your anticipation even further, enjoy these three previews of exclusive content available only to subscribers.

Online research of Lady Liberty on stamps

William F. Sharp takes a look at Statue of Liberty stamps from all over the world, including the most infamous issue from 2011.

An overwhelmingly German stamp mixture review

In the Kitchen Table Philately column in each issue of Linn’s, E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII analyze the content of stamp mixtures offered to collectors. E. Rawolik, of course, is a pseudonym that is “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VI reviews a $6 mixture from Bujdos (Pennsylvania) that surprisingly included stamps from only five stamp-issuing entities: Bavaria, Germany, Greenland, Iceland and Jersey. Read the full article to find out the enticing Scott 2018 catalog value.

Great Britain stamp identifier explained

Stamps of Great Britain are unique in that they don’t include the country’s name as an identifier. Instead, they depict the reigning monarch in some way. We take a closer look at two issues.

Want to subscribe?

Get access to all of these articles, and so much more, with a Linn’s Stamp News print or digital edition subscription!

Sign up and start reading now!

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter