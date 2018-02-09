World Stamps
Lady Liberty on stamps: Inside Linn’s
By Molly Goad
The April 2 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, March 19. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, March 17. To heighten your anticipation even further, enjoy these three previews of exclusive content available only to subscribers.
Online research of Lady Liberty on stamps
William F. Sharp takes a look at Statue of Liberty stamps from all over the world, including the most infamous issue from 2011.
An overwhelmingly German stamp mixture review
In the Kitchen Table Philately column in each issue of Linn’s, E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII analyze the content of stamp mixtures offered to collectors. E. Rawolik, of course, is a pseudonym that is “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VI reviews a $6 mixture from Bujdos (Pennsylvania) that surprisingly included stamps from only five stamp-issuing entities: Bavaria, Germany, Greenland, Iceland and Jersey. Read the full article to find out the enticing Scott 2018 catalog value.
Great Britain stamp identifier explained
Stamps of Great Britain are unique in that they don’t include the country’s name as an identifier. Instead, they depict the reigning monarch in some way. We take a closer look at two issues.
Want to subscribe?
Get access to all of these articles, and so much more, with a Linn’s Stamp News print or digital edition subscription!
Sign up and start reading now!
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction