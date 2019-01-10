Large crowd at Ameristamp Expo in Mesa, Ariz.

Feb 15, 2019, 3 PM

Collectors are enjoying the offerings from more than 50 dealers at the American Philatelic Society's Ameristamp Expo, taking place through Feb. 17 in Mesa, Ariz.

By Michael Baadke

The final APS Ameristamp Expo opened to a great crowd of enthusiastic collectors at 10 a.m. on Feb. 15. Registration lines to enter the free stamp show and exhibition packed the lobby of the Mesa Convention Center in Mesa, Ariz., and the conference theater hosting the 11 a.m. Cactus Flowers first-day ceremony was filled to overflowing.

This year's APS winter show is being held in conjunction with the annual Aripex stamp show sponsored by the Arizona Federation of Stamp Shows. But it is the last time Ameristamp Expo will be held as a show of its own. Beginning in 2020 the APS will change over to an annual spring meeting and convention to take place on the site of a different national show each year.

The stamp collecting crowd in the American Southwest turned out in full force for the opening of the three-day show, a welcome sight for the more than 50 stamp dealers participating, who are offering collectors stamps, postal history and much more.

Several national stamp collecting societies are also taking part, and the show has a United States Postal Service philatelic table offering current U.S. stamp issues, and a Staffed youth area for younger collectors.

The Ameristamp Expo/Aripex show continues all weekend until 4 p.m. Sunday.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter