US Stamps
Last-minute venue change for Sun Science first-day ceremony
By Linn’s Staff
The Sun Science stamps first-day ceremony planned for June 18 at 11 a.m., at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, 8800 Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt, Md., has been moved because of the observance of the newly enacted Juneteenth Federal Holiday.
The United States Postal Service confirmed the change with an email sent to media outlets shortly before 6 p.m. on June 17.
Because of the new holiday, the NASA facility will be closed.
The new location for the event is the Greenbelt Main Post Office parking lot, 7600 Ora Glen Dr., in Greenbelt.
The ceremony will still take place Friday, June 18, but will begin at 11:15 a.m.
